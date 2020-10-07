Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.53. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after acquiring an additional 516,774 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 452,555 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

