Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Community Health Systems in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NYSE CYH opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.