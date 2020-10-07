Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for S&P Global Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.62.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $354.31 on Monday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 88.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 52.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 68.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,492 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in S&P Global by 161.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after purchasing an additional 678,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 763.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,296,000 after purchasing an additional 556,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

