Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 485.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 274,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 212,532 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

