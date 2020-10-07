Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

