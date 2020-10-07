Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Owens & Minor (OMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI):

9/25/2020 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2020 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

OMI opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

