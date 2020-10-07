Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allstate Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.