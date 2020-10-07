Research Analysts Set Expectations for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) – B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THM. B. Riley Securities began coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 1,042,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $1,459,081.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

