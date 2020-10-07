Revain (REV) Hits Market Cap of $120.18 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $120.18 million and approximately $442,580.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Mercatox, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last week, Revain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kuna, HitBTC, C-CEX, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, YoBit, BitForex, OKEx and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

