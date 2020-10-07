Reviewing THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) & PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) and PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. PennantPark Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. THL Credit pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennantPark Investment pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PennantPark Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. THL Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and PennantPark Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -177.41% 7.74% 4.09% PennantPark Investment -16.10% 7.43% 3.00%

Volatility and Risk

THL Credit has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of THL Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THL Credit and PennantPark Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $52.49 million 1.39 -$24.61 million $0.87 2.79 PennantPark Investment $112.11 million 2.00 $15.93 million $0.66 5.06

PennantPark Investment has higher revenue and earnings than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennantPark Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for THL Credit and PennantPark Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 PennantPark Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

THL Credit presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.74%. PennantPark Investment has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.64%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than THL Credit.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats THL Credit on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.