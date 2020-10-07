Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Up 9.6%

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.97. Approximately 466,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 363,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 7,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $260,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $439,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,584 shares in the company, valued at $378,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,622 shares of company stock worth $6,371,294 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $11,242,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.