RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $473.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $446.00 to $473.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RH from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.38.

RH stock opened at $361.98 on Wednesday. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $410.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.84.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

