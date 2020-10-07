Richard Chen Sells 40,000 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $25,468.80.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Richard Chen sold 291 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $6,690.09.

On Friday, August 14th, Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $644,480.00.

Personalis stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Personalis by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 530,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 477,674 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 113.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 65.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 85.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

