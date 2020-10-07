Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Barclays raised Rio Tinto from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

RIO stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

