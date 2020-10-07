Rise (RISE) Trading 54.2% Lower Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 54.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $689.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 54.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002508 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 161,289,653 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

