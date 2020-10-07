RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE:OPP opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

