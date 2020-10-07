RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of RMI stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Company Profile



