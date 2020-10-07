RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLJ. Capital One Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE RLJ opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 451,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 362,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

