Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 3,279 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $90,533.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,224.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morphic stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. Morphic Holding has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 401,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 133.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Morphic during the second quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morphic by 59.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

