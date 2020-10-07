Robert W. Baird Boosts Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $100.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

