Robert W. Baird Increases Steris (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $200.00

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Get Steris alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $181.01 on Wednesday. Steris has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steris will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.