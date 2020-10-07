Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $188.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROK. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.61.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $232.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average of $203.76. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 363.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.