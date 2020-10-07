Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$4.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$190.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.