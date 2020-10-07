Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Buys 610 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £982.10 ($1,283.29).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 7th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 445 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £983.45 ($1,285.05).

On Friday, August 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 397 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £980.59 ($1,281.31).

LON:RR opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.38. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 792 ($10.35).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RR. Panmure Gordon raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 377.64 ($4.93).

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

