Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.00.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $399.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.79 and a 200 day moving average of $380.91. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 204.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.