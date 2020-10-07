Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

