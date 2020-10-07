Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $109.00 at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

Ross Stores stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $54,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 56.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

