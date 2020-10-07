Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.08

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 218611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18.

Routemaster Capital Company Profile (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Routemaster Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Routemaster Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.