Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Investec

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.20.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

