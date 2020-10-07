Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.70.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $117.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

