ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROYUF. Danske downgraded shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

