Ryan M. Scott Sells 6,146 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $807,031.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,847.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Etsy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

