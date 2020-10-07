S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Sunday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

