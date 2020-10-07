Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $69.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 49.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Saia has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $142.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Saia will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 662.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

