Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells $151,300.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,148.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

