Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo Sells 2,282,500 Shares of Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo sold 2,282,500 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$502,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,794,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,054,837.08.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.