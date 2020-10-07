Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

