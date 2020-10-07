Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 797,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after buying an additional 517,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 118.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after buying an additional 1,253,572 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.