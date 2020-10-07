SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $163,647.12 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

