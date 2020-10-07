Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 135000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.