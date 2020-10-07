Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Cut to $5.30 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.65 to $5.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $416.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $9.68.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 561.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 764,726 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 525,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 328,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

