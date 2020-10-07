Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Semtech by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Semtech by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

