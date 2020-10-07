Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sensata Technologies traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $45.91. 1,644,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,246,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

