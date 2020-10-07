Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

