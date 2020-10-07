Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Servicemaster Global in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SERV. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

NYSE:SERV opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

