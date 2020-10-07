Sesen Bio’s (SESN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 287.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

SESN stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 121.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 506,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

