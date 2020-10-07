Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Director Jonathan Oringer Sells 17,962 Shares

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,945 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,479,687.75.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 39,029 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $1,882,758.96.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,524 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $1,109,562.20.

On Friday, August 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 24,490 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $910,538.20.

SSTK opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock Inc has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 120.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shutterstock by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shutterstock by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

