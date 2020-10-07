Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.30. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 451,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 46,090 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

