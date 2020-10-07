Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Lifted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 292.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Simon Property Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,304,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,610,000 after purchasing an additional 587,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.