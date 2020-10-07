Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by 396.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

